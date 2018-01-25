‘Leave the stage when the ovation is loud’ — Like OBJ, comedian IGoDye writes Buhari

Francis Agoda, a comedian better known as IGoDye, says it is better for President Muhammadu Buhari to leave the stage when the ovation is loud.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 38-year-old comedian said the greatest gift the president could give Nigerian youth is to end political recycling.

“Sir, I am not against your political ambition, neither am I opposing your interest but I am of the view that it’s better to leave the stage when the ovation is loud. Honestly speaking, there is nothing new for you to conquer,” he wrote.

“The best gift you can obviously give to my generation is to activate and set the process of ending the long and over-due political recycling that has denied the youths their rightful place in our political history as a nation.”

He said the youth of today have been denied many opportunities that were enjoyed by the older generation.

“How come my generation has been short changed and left in dissolution and uncertainty?” he asked.

He said it is honourable for the president to become an elder statesman at this stage in his life.

The comedian said the people encouraging the president to run for a second term were doing so for selfish reasons.

