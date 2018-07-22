Lives of R-APC leaders in danger, says Secondus at pro-Atiku rally

Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is drowning.

Speaking at a PDP rally organised for Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, in Adamawa, Secondus said the lives of Reformed APC (R-APC) leaders are in danger.

Secondus said the APC government is threatening everyone that opposes it, adding that “they can’t kill everybody”.

“PDP is determined to end the circle of continued bloodletting in the country,” Ike Abonyi, media aide to Secondus, quoted the chairman as saying on Saturday.

“A sign of a drowning party, the APC administration is threatening everybody, the lives of reformed APC leaders are now in danger but we are not afraid, they can’t kill everybody.”

Several national assembly members belong to the R-APC which is led by Buba Galadima, a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Secondus also said the PDP will provide a level playing ground for all aspirants seeking to hold public office. He said the PDP will create jobs for the youth and women because “we know you are not lazy”.

The PDP chairman said the federal government has not been able to release funds to the states for projects “because of confusion and corruption that have bedeviled the administration”.

He said the PDP is determined to rescue Nigeria from the APC and the “mess it has created”.