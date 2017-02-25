Maje Ayida files N100m defamation suit against Toke Makinwa

Maje Ayida has instituted a legal action against estranged wife, Toke Makinwa, over her tell-all memoir which he claims contained defamatory words, TheCable Lifestyle can report.

Through his lawyers, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) of Pinheiro LP, Ayida has initiated legal proceedings at the Lagos judicial division of the high court, Lagos state.

Kachifo Limited, publishers of the memoir, On Becoming, were also sued alongside the television personality.

Ayida is demanding N100m in damages in the suit which was filed February 7.

He has requested the court to donate damages awarded him to four charities which will be nominated by him.

The lawsuit is a follow-up on the letters of demand earlier served Makinwa in December 2016 by Pinheiro LP, which was exclusively reported by TheCable Lifestyle.

Ayida has demanded that she retracts the defamatory words contained in the memoir and to tender an unreserved apology in several national dailies.

The television personality has been served with the court papers, TheCable Lifestyle understands.

Makinwa’s book, On Becoming, had detailed her account of her relationship/marriage to Ayida, a fitness expert.

The pair married January 15, 2014, after being together for close to 12 years.

In spite of the initial letter of demand, Makinwa has continued to promote her book via tours, book signings, and on social media.

SOURCE: The Cable