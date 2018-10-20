Make Tradamol available to patients-UN

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Nigeria (UNODC) on Friday said that the use of tramadol should only be available for those that need the drug.

The use of tramadol has become more complex in Nigeria because of the rampant and indiscriminate use of it by Nigerian youths.

Ms. Harsheth Virk, Project Officer of the UNODC, made the disclosure during her presentation on the Drug Awareness concert hosted by the Lagos State University(LASU). The theme of the event was, “Youth and Gateway Drugs”. Virk said:

“Tramadol should be available for people who need it, they should not be available for people that do not need it. We have different programmes and ministries attending and responding to them”.

The concert was organized by the Social Science Students Association. LASU in conjunction with the Hope for the Addict Initiative.