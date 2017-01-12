Mamora, Ooni’s brother dropped as Buhari sends new ambassadorial list to Senate

Dr. Olorunimbe Mamora, a former Senator on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) was dropped from the new list of ambassadorial nominees sent to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari resent the list two months after the Senate had rejected the first one sent to it.

Aside Mamora other key figures missing from the list were George Oguntade, a retired Supreme Court Judge, and Adegboyega Ogunwusi, elder brother of the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi.

The first list sent to the Senate by President Buhari had attracted criticisms from APC governors who claimed they did not make any inputs and Phillip Aduda, the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who said there was no FCT indigene on the list.