Many feared dead in Adamawa as Boko Haram goes on rampage with multiple explosions

Daily Trust reports that three bombs exploded in Madagali town in the northern part of Adamawa state, with many currently dead.

The attack came just hours after Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, rained curses on the sponsors of insurgency in the country and called on God to break up Nigeria if that was His will.

The report quoted witnesses as saying the three explosions occurred in the morning of Friday, January 13 at a crowded motor park on the outskirt of the town.

Though the casualty figure has not been formally revealed, security agents and rescue workers are said to be evacuating the dead from the scene.

The report also quoted a local official as confirming the incident and saying details of the attack were not clear yet.

The report said the spokesperson of the 28 Task Force Battalion in Mubi, Major Bakare Akintoye could not be reached.