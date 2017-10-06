Mapoly Feud: No students is going to Ipokia -Amosun

Ogun State Governor Sen. Ibikunle Amosun on Tuesday disclosed that in about four years time, the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) will cease to exist adding that no student of the institutions would be going to the newly established Ogun State Polytechnic located in Ipokia.

Governor Amosun made this disclosure when students and officials of the Rescue Ogun State Education Campaign (ROSEC2017)led by Comrade Balogun Olawale Dhikrullahi, visited him in his office in Oke Mosan.

Amosun while addressing the plight of the students expressed sadness over developments in MAPOLY, his Alma Mater noting that those given the assignment are trying to be mischievous and are not serving students well.

He said establishing the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH) had nothing to do with MAPOLY students.

“No student in that school is going to Ipokia, the newly established Ogun state polytechnic, while it will take four years before Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), to goes into extinction.

Amosun assured students of the institutions that they would be allowed to go through their courses in the normal way.

“Your lectures are trying to be mischievous, that’s why I said some people that are given assignments are trying to be mischievous. We must continue to develop that what we are doing. None of you will be affected.”

“If your lectures said they don’t want, then we will sort them out. The reason is this, those that are in polytechnic will still be there until when you finish your courses,” he said.

Continuing, the governor stated:

“We are employing new ones for the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, anyone who is qualified is free to reapply. We are taking all your lecturers now because you’re here. They are trying to blackmail us and we will sort it out straightaway. Anybody that is not ready for work will have to go.

“Lecturers met with me for about 30 minutes or one hour; I explained things to themn but their thinking was that all of them would be upgraded to Maustech. We will seek for new lecturers that will go to Ipokia to start the Ogun State polytechnic, even from Mapoly we will seek for new lecturers,” Amosun said

The governor said the lecturers are not comfortable with the arrangement because they felt they would naturally be transferred to MAUTECH

“As for you the students nobody will disturb, I will call the commissioner for Education to explain things to the lecturers again,” the governor said.

Responding to the governor’s comments, the students decried the cancellation of their examinations originally slated for September 18, 2017 owing to the feud between government and the institution.

The governor assured that the examinations would hold but that the lecturers would have to explain why it was stalled.