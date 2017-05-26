Marginalisation of Igbo: You are a compound fool, village idiot for backing Buhari, Fani Kayode tells Ngige

Femi Fani-Kayode, Former Minister of Aviation and Director General, Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation, has described Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Productivity in the Muhammadu Buhari administration, as a village idiot and unrepentant slave who has sold his soul to the devil.

Fani-Kayode, who fired the broadside at the minister in a series of tweets, was reacting to Ngige’s comments in a Nigerian newspapers where the minister said the Igbo had no right to complain of marginalisation by the Buhari led Federal Government after refusing to vote for him in the 2015 presidential election.

Ngige had said among other things that he tried to rally the Igbo to pitch tent with Buhari but they were adamant:

“I went to our Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo in Enugu twice. They could not even reply to a letter written by Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, seeking for a meeting with them.

“They refused to listen to me, and to make matter worse, there was no voting in most of the areas in the South-east; they just allocated 5 per cent to APC.

The Labour Minister said the Igbo made a bad investment in voting for Jonathan who eventually lost the election.

““I am not saying that is enough to marginalise them or not allow them come in but we are there. I will continue to speak for them and when there is anything to be distributed, we will make sure that the South-east gets its own portion. But they will not get excess portion.

“Even in a family where the head of the family goes to the farm to harvest his yams those who accompany the farmer to the farm get more share,” Ngige said.

Ngige said the Igbo should carry the cross of their miscalculation as it was all about politics:

“It was that bad, it is too late to cry when the head is off. Politics is business in a way, you invest in business and you reap profit,” the Minister stated.

But an incensed Fani-Kayode, who has lately cosied up to the Igbo after viciously attacking them and referring to them as barbarians in a famous outburst in 2014, branded Ngige a traitor for making light of the travails of his people. In two pointed tweets on Friday, Fani-Kayode said of the Labour Minister:

“The devilish dwarf and little pygmy that said Igbos should not complain about marginalisation because they didn’t vote for Buhari is a village idiot, a compound fool and an unrepentant slave. He has sold his soul to the devil and he is eating crumbs from his masters table.

