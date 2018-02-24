Media, PR guru, Ohi Alegbe hits 60 amid encomiums

Family and friends of veteran Media, Advertising and Public Relations practitioner, Ohi Alegbe will throng the Four Square Church, Asokoro this Sunday for a special thanksgiving service to mark his 60th birthday.

The church service would herald series of private engagements by family and friends to celebrate the public relations czar who was the former spokesman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

Born on 24 February, 1958, in Otuo, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, Ohi, as he is popularly called, graduated from the University of Benin, Benin City, in 1980, and cut his teeth in broadcasting in the then Bendel Broadcasting Service, after a stint in teaching.

He veered into print journalism where he rose to become a member of the Editorial Board of the African Guardian and Deputy Editor of African Concord.

He later moved into Public Relations and Advertising when he joined Quadrant (a subsidiary of Insight Communications Ltd) as Associate Director. He handled some of the most successful public relations and advertising campaigns in the late 1980s such as the Benson & Hedges Golden Tones and Family Health Services’ child spacing promotions.

Ohi went into private practice when he founded Quest Communications Ltd in 1993 where he was Head Consultant and Chief Executive Officer until he was appointed Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 2014, and later moved to head the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Division of the Corporation.

A consummate communicator, Ohi also made a mark in television broadcasting as the pioneer anchor of the popular One-on-One personality interview programme of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), as well as Master of Ceremonies/Compere of high profile events.

Ohi is one of the few all-rounder communicators who succeeded in becoming a master of all.

Mr. Ohi Alegbe, will clock 60 on Saturday, 24 February, 2018.