Melaye: Police confirm rearrest of three suspects who escaped from custody

The Kogi state police command has confirmed the re-arrest of three out of the six suspects involved in the arms case against Senator Dino Melaye who escaped from custody on Wednesday.

The outgoing state commissioner of police, Ali Janga, who confirmed this, however, did not disclose the names of the arrested suspects.

“Yes, it is confirmed, but note that I am no longer the CP, I have been removed, so next time talk to the new CP, ” he said.

Our correspondent in Lokoja learnt that the suspects were re-arrested earlier today at an undisclosed location.

It was gathered that two of the suspects sustained gun shot wounds when they attempted to flee from the police.

They were said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, as of the time of filling this report.

