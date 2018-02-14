Melaye to face code of conduct charge as FG goes for broke

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi west, is in for a long battle with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, TheCable can report.

The senator, who is very close to Senate President Bukola Saraki, will soon be charged to court by the attorney-general of the federation for allegedly operating a US account in violation of the code of conduct act, TheCable understands.

He is said to have used the account to remove the tattoo of his ex-wife on his body.

The details of the impending charges are still sketchy.

TheCable also learnt that the Kogi state government is planning to charge him to court over allegations of supplying guns to hoodlums.

Some hoodlums who were arrested recently allegedly claimed he was the one that supplied the guns.

The federal government recently charged Melaye with allegedly framing Edward David, chief of staff of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state.

Melaye had accused David of being behind an alleged assassination attempt on his life in April 2017 in Kogi.

But in a suit filed by the office of the AGF, the federal government said the police found out that Melaye’s claim was false.

The suit is before a high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Melaye has been very critical of the Buhari administration and Bello.

The governor has vowed that Melaye will not return to the senate.

TheCable could not reach the senator for comments, but he previously said he was not afraid to go to jail.

