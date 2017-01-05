Mikel set to join Chinese Super League in £140,000-a-week deal

Mikel John Obi has done a U-turn and decided to leave Chelsea for Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA, English newspaper, Evening Standard has reported.

Standard Sport understands the Nigeria international is undergoing a medical today, but no complications are expected and the move should go through.

Mikel, who has been at Chelsea since 2006, has been offered a three-year contract worth £140,000-a-week.

The 29-year-old had been hesitant to move to China as he wanted to still play in a competitive league in Europe and was unsure about moving his family to the Far East.

Mikel had talks with Valencia and Marseille, while Inter Milan were also monitoring the situation.

However, none of the clubs could match his wage demands and the offer from Tianjin TEDA has proved too good to turn down.

It is a sizeable increase on his current salary of around £85,000-a-week and the midfielder will join former Chelsea team-mates Oscar, Ramires and Demba Ba in the Chinese Super League.

Standard Sport first revealed in November that Mikel would be leaving the club in 2017.