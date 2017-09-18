Military begins withdrawal from Abia

The Nigerian army has commenced gradual withdrawal of its men stationed at various checkpoints in Aba after the clash with protesting members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to NAN, few of the military checkpoints mounted in the commercial city had been dismantled on Monday.

The five military checkpoints mounted on the busy Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway had been reduced to three.

Emeka Chukwuma, a tricycle operator and resident of the city, told NAN that the checkpoints were causing traffic gridlock.

He appealed to Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of the state, to prevail on the military authorities to remove the checkpoints to ease traffic.

Meanwhile, activities are gradually returning to normal in Aba. Markets have re-opened after the five-day dusk to dawn curfew imposed on the city by the governor.

Most of the shops at Ariaria International Market, New Market, shopping centre, Cemetery markets have re-opened for business while customers were seen going about their businesses.

SOURCE: The Cable