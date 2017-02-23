MMM to freeze all bonuses from 2016

Sergey Mavrodi, founder of MMM, has written to participants in Nigeria, asking that they pay some money into the system, before they can cash out of the ponzi scheme.

Mavrodi said all bonuses acquired before January 1, 2017 will be frozen.

This is coming more than a month after the company failed with its return plans, leaving a few Nigerians to commit suicide.

Mavrodi said the new rules are based on suggestions given by participants in Nigeria. He adds that “you cant withdraw bonuses without providing help (paying)”.

The full letter below:

Dear participants,

You constantly reproach us stating we don’t listen to your opinions however we really do. :-)) We try to carry out the most reasonable and efficient suggestions immediately.

Particularly, in accordance with your suggestions, we will soon take the following measures:

We will stop the growth of confirmed Mavros acquired before the 1st of January 2017. We will freeze the bonuses received before the 1st of January 2017 (so that limited withdrawal of Mavro-2016 will include only contributions, not bonuses).

We will introduce a new rule according to which the withdrawal amount cannot exceed triple amount of the provided help (so, GH cannot exceed PH more than in 3 times). Many participants and guiders withdraw bonuses in such big amounts without PH that it threatens the stability of the whole System. (We don’t agree, however we will accept preferences of the majority. :-)) With this rule, you can’t withdraw only bonuses without providing help.

Therefore, keep on sending us your suggestions. We will take them into account (At least, we will try :-))

Best regards,

Sergey Mavrodi.

