Moghalu, Oniha to discuss economic transformation at The Bullion Lecture

Kingsley Moghalu, former deputy governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, and Patience Oniha, director general of the Debt Management Office (DMO) will discuss ways of economic transformation at The Bullion Lecture 2018.

The event is organised by Centre for Financial Journalism (CFJ Nigeria).

The 2018 edition of The Bullion Lecture will hold 10am on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at The Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to a press statement issued in Lagos by Ray Echebiri, chief executive officer of CFJ Nigeria, the lecture will be chaired by Olabiyi Durojaiye, chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).



Other speakers at the event are Obinna Onunkwo, managing partner, Purple Capital; and Ade Adefeko, vice president, government and corporate affairs, Olam Nigeria.

Moghalu will be speaking on The Wealth of Nations and the Imperative of Economic Transformation.

While Oniha will dwell topically on public debt management and economic transformation, Onunkwo will focus on private capital and economic transformation, and Adefeko will be looking at agriculture and economic transformation.

Moghalu, who is currently the president, Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation, was until recently, professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, United States of America.

Expected guests at the lecture include government officials, captains of industry, the cream of Nigeria’s banking and finance industry, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of multilateral institutions, senior media executives and other journalists, and members of the public.