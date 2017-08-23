More football officials on NFF’s integrity radar

The Nigeria Football Federation has identified more football officials who must drop one of two or more hats in administration as the football body’s Integrity Initiative Reforms’ juggernaut rumbles on.

In a letter signed on Tuesday by NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, the body stated: “The Nigeria Football Federation in furtherance to her Integrity Initiative Reforms has identified key officials of football that are currently occupying offices that presents a possible conflict of interest in the discharge of their duties.

“These officials are to forthwith comply with the earlier directive of the Nigeria Football Federation to resign from one of the positions that they are currently occupying to give way for a system that is devoid of a possible conflict of interest. The affected officials are as follows.

1. All Executive Members of Nigeria Coaches Association at both the State and National level are to henceforth, ensure they are not members of another Executive Body of Football within their State or at National Level. Hence, No Official is allowed to occupy a State Executive/ National Executive Position of Coaches Association and still be a Member of a State Football Association Board or State Referees Association Executive.

2. All Executive Members of Nigeria Players Union at both the State and National level are to henceforth ensure they are not members of another Executive Body of football within their state or at national level. Hence, No Official is allowed to occupy a State Executive/ National Executive Position of Players Union and still be a Member of a State Football Association Board or State Referees Association Executive.

3. All Executive Members of Nigeria Referees Association at both the State and National level are to henceforth ensure they are not members of another Executive Body of football within their state or at national level. Hence, No Official is allowed to occupy a State Executive/ National Executive Position of Referees Association and still be a Member of a State Football Association Board or State Referees Association Executive.

“All affected officials are to immediately resign from either of the positions and send copies of their resignation letters to the National Integrity Officer via Christian.emeruwa77@gmail.com accordingly.”