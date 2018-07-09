MTN offices sealed over non unionism

Postal and Telecommunications Employee (NUPTE) on Monday picketed MTN over non unionism.

Mr Olajuwon Olaide , the Chairman NUPTE Ibadan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the MTN office, off Ring Road, Ibadan, that the union was sealing all MTN offices in all the states in the country.

Olaide said the union had been in talks with MTN for over two years to allow its members of staff to participate in unionism.

“MTN has been countering our decisions, which haven’t been favourable to both the union and the members of staff.

“In South Africa where they came from, their staff are participating in unionism but they are not allowing that in Nigeria.

“They are taking us for granted here in Nigeria and that has to stop. There should be equal right for all across the globe.

“This picketing is taking place across all the states where MTN offices are located and the sealing off is going on simultaneously, ” he said.

Olaide said that in June, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Com. Ayuba Wabba visited MTN South Africa over the issue and he was mobbed.

“Comrade Wabba was disregarded over the issue and now we are taking the necessary action to correct all wrongs, ” he said.

On picketing other organisations defaulting, Olaide said that plans were underway to ensure that they were dealt with accordingly.

“The focus is not just on MTN but for all offenders and it is one step at a time. We will eventually get them all,” he said.