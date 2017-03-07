My daughter lied against Apostle Suleman, says Stephanie Otobo’s Dad

Contrary to claims by Miss Stephanie Otobo that Apostle Joshua Suleiman went for her marriage introduction at her family house, her father, Rev. Benson Otobo, has refuted the claim, saying nothing as such ever happened. Rev. Mr Otobo told journalists in Abuja, Monday that Apostle Suleman has never been to his compound nor known where he lives and that Stephanie, his daughter was not a decent girl he had wished, regretting why she was attempting to drag the name of the revered man of God in the mud.

When asked whether Apostle Suleiman had ever been to his house for any marriage introduction with his daughter, Rev. Otobo responded: “Not at all. Apostle Suleiman does not even know where I live.”

He, however, informed newsmen that he has since called Apostle Suleiman to distance himself from his daughter’s misconduct. Reverend Otobo, who disclosed that his daughter was equally at loggerhead with him at the moment for scolding her two months ago over nude pictures he saw on her whatsapp platform, and that he was not surprised of his daughter’s current character given that she grew up with her mother in Sapele, Delta State, after he divorced her.

He disclosed that he put an end to his marriage to his daughter’s mother about 30 years ago due to her unfaithfulness. But he said he was shocked that his daughter could go all that far attempting to rubbish the reputation of the man of God, adding that he was shocked to hear all his daughter said about Suleiman.

“I was shocked to hear this thing just yesterday. I’m not part of it at all. Even that my daughter, as I speak, we are at loggerhead because two months ago, I saw her picture on the internet, through her whatsapp. I had a shout with her on the way she dressed and I saw her with tattoo and all that, I now advised her that ‘look, why are you dressing like this, you need to dress decently even on whatsapp, she flayed at me, giving me names, calling me names, telling me I’m not serving God and different kinds of things I cannot even reveal to you now.

“She insulted me and told me that from that day on, I was not her father any more and that I should just forget about her for life. ” If a daughter is telling her father that, I don’t know why I would be involved in anything that concerns her. I’m not aware of all these things that she’s talking about.Not at all.” He admitted that his daughter told him that she lives in Canada, wondering who she knows there that she was staying with. She told me she lives in Canada, I don’t know who she knew there.”

Answering question on the whereabouts of her daughter’s mother, Mr Otobo said:

“Her mother is in Sapele. And it’s going to 30 years now that I divorced her mother, when these children were even small because of her unfaithfulness. ”

“So, I have divorced her for a very long time.” When asked how old is Stephanie, he replied: “Stephenie is twenty something years.” On where her daughter grew up, he said: “She grew up with the mother, she was very small when I divorced her mother. What is happening now is like ‘ like mother like daughter.”