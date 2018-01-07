‘My pageants produced first black Miss World’ — Bruce replies el-Rufai

The last is yet to be heard of the online confrontation between Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, and Ben Bruce, senator representing Bayelsa east.

In response to el-Rufai’s comment that Bruce was organising beauty pageants when the disputed rail projects were being conceived, the senator has told the governor that there is “no need for insults”.

Their confrontation had started when Bruce asked President Muhammadu Buhari to thank former President Goodluck Jonathan for the train ride he took in Kaduna when he inaugurated Nigeria’s first Inland Dry Port in the state.

El-Rufai, however, dismissed the senator’s claim, saying the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo ought to be given credit for the rail projects.

The senator, in turn, challenged him to a debate on the issue, but el-Rufai said there is “nothing to debate” as “facts cannot be debated.”

“While the Obasanjo administration was conceiving the rail modernization programme, Sen Ben-Bruce was organizing beauty contests and Jonathan was a deputy governor,” he had also said.

But Bruce told him the “insults” is not necessary.

Tweeting on Saturday evening, the senator wrote: “Dear governor, no need for insults.

“Construction on Abuja-Kaduna rail began on February 2011 and ended on December 2014. Jonathan built it. These are facts.”

Commenting on el-Rufai’s seeming taunt regarding his beauty pageant, Bruce said: “Yes, I held beauty pageants and produced the first Black Miss World which you and I should be proud of.”

