N400m ‘fraud’: You have a case to answer, Supreme Court tells Metuh

The supreme court on Friday affirmed the decision of the court of appeal, Abuja, which dismissed the appeal on no-case submission filed by Olisa Metuh, former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Metuh is standing trial for allegedly receiving N400 million from the office of Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser.

Delivering the judgment on the consolidated appeal filed by Metuh and his company, Destra Investments Limited, Justice Ejembi Eko, held that the appeal was incompetent.

The judge held that the appellants failed to obtain leave of the court as specified by section 233 (2) of the 1999 constitution before filing the notice of appeals.

This section of the constitution compels a would-be appellant to seek leave of the court when filing an appeal against an interlocutory decision, on the grounds of mixed law and facts.

“The appellants have failed to adhere to this portion of the constitution,” he said.

“Therefore, we have no reason not to affirm the May 25, 2016, judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja. This consolidated appeal is hereby dismissed for being incompetent.”

The court of appeal had earlier dismissed the appeal for being incompetent, thereby upholding the March 9, 2016, ruling of the trial court dismissing the appellants’ no-case submission.

Metuh, who had been complaining of ill health as he continued his defence at the federal high court, Abuja, was on February 5 brought to court on a stretcher.

Okon Abang, the judge, had adjourned Metuh’s trial until March 14, on the grounds of his ill health.

