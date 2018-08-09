NASS Siege: Frank commends Nigerians, EU, UK, others, wants culpable persons’ visa revoked 

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Franks, has commended Nigerians from all walks of life and the international communities like European Union, United Kingdom, United States of America and other leaders for their prompt condemnations of the siege witnessed at the National Assembly on Tuesday .

Frank, who appealed to world leaders to direct their embassies in Nigeria to investigate the siege on the country’s National Assembly, also asked that embassies should revoke the visas of every single person found culpable.

In a statement Frank made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, he called on international communities to henceforth keep a close watch on the electoral process in Nigeria, especially the forth coming general elections.

According to Frank, Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly if not for the prompt intervention of Nigerians and the country’s international allies, would have severely undermined and outrightly truncated the country’s fledgling democracy.

“While I thank Nigerians for their vigilance, I also thank the governments of the EU, UK, USA and other leaders of the international community immensely for the failed coup against an arm of Government in Nigeria.

“I enjoin the UK, USA, EU and other respectable leaders in the international community to continue to keep a close watch on the electoral process in Nigeria, especially the forth coming general elections. Your keen interest in next year’s elections as well as the process leading to the elections, will be highly appreciated as Nigerians no longer have confidence in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to conduct free, fair and credible elections come 2019.

“Let me use this opportunity to once more appeal to your governments, through your various Embassies in Nigeria to investigate what transpired at the National Assembly on Tuesday and met out appropriate sanctions on anyone found culpable, whether in the echelon of the security or political offices to serve as a deterrent to others. Let me also plead with your embassies in Nigeria to revoke the visas of every single person found culpable.

“Besides, let me use this opportunity to bring to your notice the action of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, where he sacked the Director General (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS). To my mind, this only happened as a result of the intervention from quarters like yours. However, it is worrisome to hear the presidency deny knowledge of what took place as it goes to show the extent of collapse of governance in Nigeria. Please kindly extend your investigation to this observation too.

“On our part as Nigerian citizens, we affirm that we will remain eternally vigilant as a price to pay for our liberty and freedom.”