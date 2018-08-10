NASS Siege Report: IGP, Oshiomhole Colluding to Implicate Saraki – Frank

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has accused the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Adams Oshiomhole-led APC of plotting to blame the recent failed siege on the National Assembly on the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

He said that the APC has perfected a sinister plot to implicate Saraki in the final report and thereafter charge him with treason just like the police did in the Offa robbery case.

Frank, in a statement in Abuja, said the failure of the IGP, who is known to be at loggerheads with Saraki and the National Assembly, to name the “APC Politicians” he alleged to have masterminded the invasion is a deliberate ploy to again rope in Saraki and pave way for his immediate arrest and prosecution.

Frank said: “It is commendable that the IGP has submitted an interim report on the siege of the National Assembly to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“However, nobody should be in doubt of the fact that the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, has deep hatred for the President of Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, considering that Saraki had severally called on the IGP to appear before the Senate to account for the incessant killings across the nation due to his inefficiency.

“Besides, the IGP’s interim report is a clear indication of a grand cover up of the failed plot by Adams Oshiomhole and his cohorts in the APC to forcefully remove Saraki as Senate President.

“Is it not curious that the IGP refused to add statements made by Daura that he deployed DSS operatives to lay siege on the National Assembly based on the orders of Oshiomhole and Abba Kyari – the chief of staff to the President – in his report?

“Recall that I had in a statement on Monday morning alerted Nigerians of a clandestine meeting between Oshiomhole, 30 APC Senators and the former DG of DSS, Lawal Daura, where the plot to take over the National Assembly by security operatives was hatched.

“I had equally alerted Nigerians that the illegal invasion was to pave the way for APC Senators to illegally reconvene the Senate and impeach Saraki and his Deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

“This plot is still well and alive in spite of their failed bid to subvert democracy last Monday,” he said.

Frank again raised the alarm that there is ongoing plot by the APC leadership to twist the report of the IGP and use it as a weapon to incriminate Saraki and thereafter charge him with an offence of treasonable felony.

He added: “In the said report, the IGP blamed the former DG of DSS of working with politicians. The report shows that the IGP is preparing another scheme to implicate Saraki and accuse him of treason.

“The IGP’s failure to categorically name those behind the failed siege on the National Assembly is deliberate in order to fill the lacuna with the name of his arch enemy, Saraki!

“Let me once again put Nigerians and the international community on notice that the IGP in connivance with Oshiomhole and APC Senators are about to shift from Offa robbery issue to treasonable felony charges against Bukola Saraki in order to clamp him into jail.”

He warned that Oshiomhole and the Presidency have not relented in their onslaught against the Senate President and plot to forcefully takeover the Senate’s leadership.

“Let Nigerians and the international community be aware once again that Oshiomhole and his co-travellers have vowed not to rest until they force Saraki to relinquish his position as the President of the Senate.

“From information available to me, Oshiomhole has commissioned a team of hatchet writers to perpetually haul attacks on Saraki in the media.

“They also plan to again use the police to invade the National Assembly next week in their never ending game to truncate democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to be alert to this fresh threats from the APC to derail democracy in the country while appealing to the international community not to abandon Nigeria at a time anti-democratic forces are up in arms against democracy, rule of law, human rights and due process in the country.

He added: “Nigerians fought and many paid the supreme prize to reinstate democracy in the country and it is only Nigerians that can help sustain democracy in the country.

“We cannot afford to sleep and allow these brood of dictators, spearheaded by Oshiomhole, the Vice Chairman South West of the APC, Chief Niyi Adebayo and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, to truncate our democracy and destroy the very fabric of our nation,” he said.

While thanking the European Union, United Kingdom, USA, Canada and other leaders of the international community for standing solidly with the country in the face of threats to its democracy and respect for the rule of law, Frank urged the nation’s allies to continue to play their unbiased role to help sustain democracy in the country.