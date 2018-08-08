National Assembly leadership is meeting with INEC delegation –Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has declared that the leadership of the National Assembly is currently meeting with a delegation from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have started a meeting with the National Chairman of the INEC,” Saraki said.

Saraki in his opening remarks at a World Press Conference he addressed in Abuja on Wednesday said the National Assembly was prepared to do what is necessary to ensure that the 2019 elections held without any hitch.

“We stand committed to doing our utmost as lawmakers to ensure that the responsibility and functionality of governance are met. Although we are on annual break, we are daily reviewing the situation and are alive to the responsibility to take action as necessary,” he said.

He said that the National Assembly meeting with INEC leadership would have held on Tuesday but for the occupation of the NASS complex by security operatives from the Department of State Services.

“Unfortunately, yesterday’s shutdown prevented us from meeting with INEC, as scheduled, to address funding concerns. We will continue to look into the matter,” Saraki said.

He also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to append signature on the 2018 Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

“In the spirit of that, we also appeal to Mr. President to sign the 2018 Electoral Act Amendment Bill which has been sent for his assent,” he said.