NB Plc boosts Nigeria’s Winter Olympics contingent

Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing company, Nigeria Breweries Plc,
has thrown its weight behind Nigeria’s Winter Olympic contingent to
the 2018 Winter Olympics, in PyeongChang, South Korea with a one-year
sponsorship deal.
In its bid to spur the history making team to win medals at the Winter
Olympics, NB Plc has made a significant financial commitment to the
Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria (BSFN).
“We appreciate the sponsorship of NB Plc as the Federation prepares to
make its debut at the Winter Olympics Games. The support reflects
their commitment to growing sports in Nigeria.
“It is our first time and adequate support is needed to boost our
quest to make Nigerians proud,” President of BSFN, Solomon Ogba said
in a statement made available to the media by its Communications
Department.
Speaking on the athletes representing Nigeria, he said: “The
determination of the quartet of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma
Omeoga as well as Simidele Adeagbo to excel is laudable. I salute
their patriotism.”
The trio of Seun Adigun (Driver), Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga
(brakemen) will make a historic appearance as the first African team
(men or women) to feature in the Bobsled category.
Also making a historic first-ever appearance at the Winter Olympics is
Simidele Adeagbo, who became the first African woman to qualify for
the Skeleton category.
BSFN broadcast partner, KWESE, will showcase the Nigerian team on
Kwese Free Sports.