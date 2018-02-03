NB Plc boosts Nigeria’s Winter Olympics contingent

Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing company, Nigeria Breweries Plc,

has thrown its weight behind Nigeria’s Winter Olympic contingent to

the 2018 Winter Olympics, in PyeongChang, South Korea with a one-year

sponsorship deal.

In its bid to spur the history making team to win medals at the Winter

Olympics, NB Plc has made a significant financial commitment to the

Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria (BSFN).

“We appreciate the sponsorship of NB Plc as the Federation prepares to

make its debut at the Winter Olympics Games. The support reflects

their commitment to growing sports in Nigeria.

“It is our first time and adequate support is needed to boost our

quest to make Nigerians proud,” President of BSFN, Solomon Ogba said

in a statement made available to the media by its Communications

Department.

Speaking on the athletes representing Nigeria, he said: “The

determination of the quartet of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma

Omeoga as well as Simidele Adeagbo to excel is laudable. I salute

their patriotism.”

The trio of Seun Adigun (Driver), Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga

(brakemen) will make a historic appearance as the first African team

(men or women) to feature in the Bobsled category.

Also making a historic first-ever appearance at the Winter Olympics is

Simidele Adeagbo, who became the first African woman to qualify for

the Skeleton category.

BSFN broadcast partner, KWESE, will showcase the Nigerian team on

Kwese Free Sports.