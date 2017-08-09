NBS postpones release of eight reports, blames ‘challenges beyond control’

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says it has postponed the release of eight reports.

The Bureau announced this on its official Twitter handle citing challenges beyond its control as the reason for the postponement.

The affected reports are July 2017 AGO/Diesel Price Watch, HHK/Kerosene Price Watch, Liquified Petroleum Gas price watch, PMS/Petrol Price Watch, Selected Food Prices Watch, Transport fare price watch, Consumer Price Index and Inflation and Q2 2017 Gross Domestic Product by output approach.

“Please note due to challenges out of our control, July 2017 Consumer Price Index/Inflation report, will now be published 28/8/17 not 16/8/17.

“Please note due to challenges out of our control, July 2017 selected food price, PMS and Diesel Watch will now be published 28/8/17 not 16/8/17

“Please note due to challenges out of our control, July 2017 Transport fare, Kerosene and Gas Watch will now be published 28/8/17 not 16/8/17

“Please note due to challenges out of our control Q2 2017 GDP by Output approach will now be published 04/09/17 not 23/08/17.”

Under the leadership of Yemi Kale, the statistician general of the federation who was first appointed in 2011 and reappointed in 2016, the bureau has been applauded for the reforms in data process.

The bureau releases monthly reports on various subjects.

SOURCE: The Cable