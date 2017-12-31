New year: Dogara charges Nigerians to renew commitment to unity, progress

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has enjoined Nigerians to review and renew their resolve and commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria as a people of common destiny in the new year.

In his New year message to Nigerians, , the Speaker urged Nigerians to draw on the lessons learnt in the outgoing year to strengthen the bonds of unity, solidarity and peace amongst us.

Dogara, who commended the resilience and determination of Nigerians in the midst of daunting challenges, expressed optimism that better days are ahead.

” The new year presents an opportunity for stock taking and a strong resolve to sustain the gains of Nigerias exit from economic recession. Improvement of Nigerias economy, security and welfare of Nigerians must remain our priority in the new year.”

He also urged Nigerians to continue to demonstrate love and exhibit compassion towards one another and extend hands of support to the less privileged and vulnerable members of the society.

” As a people, we must continue to imbibe the spirit of togetherness and love for one another. We must also support government at all levels by contributing our quota in the generation of wealth and alleviation of poverty in the land”.

“Although employment generation and wealth creation remain priorities of our APC led administration in its change agenda, it is imperative for us to create more employment opportunities for our youths and women in order to underscore our drive for economic recovery and growth”.

“We should also endeavour to attend to those needs that have direct bearing on the lives of the people and dire consequences on our nation, as democracy cannot succeed where poverty thrives”.

On our part in the House of Representatives, we will continue to pass laws that will better the lives of Nigerians, create conducive business environment for investment and secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.

The Speaker wished Nigerians a happy and prosperous new year.