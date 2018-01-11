NFF inaugurates Technical and Development committee

The Nigeria Football Federation on Thursday inaugurated its newly –composed Technical and Development Committee, just as the committee held its inaugural meeting at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, who represented NFF President Amaju Pinnick and the Executive Committee, hailed the calibre of the membership, before charging them to bring their experience, astuteness and sagacity to play to ensure that Nigerian National Teams not only maintain the impressive form of 2017, but go ahead to perform better internationally in year 2018.



“The NFF leadership took its time to compose this very important committee, and this is evident in the calibre of people we have in this room. Your responsibility is indeed huge because the National Teams must not only maintain their good showing of 2017, but must perform even better this year.

“Nigerians will not take excuses for poor showing by any of the National Teams. The ball is now in your court to fashion policies and programmes that will guarantee great performances by our teams internationally.”

Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’ thanked the NFF for the opportunity given the members to serve, and assured that given the pedigree of persons in the panel, he has no doubt that the National Teams are headed for even better days.

“I am excited that we have juggernauts in this committee; people who have seen it all and have much to contribute to the development of Nigerian Football. On behalf of the committee, I make bold to say that we will work assiduously and energetically, and bring our experience to bear in steering the National Teams to higher glory.”

Also present at the inauguration were Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, Alhaji Ahmed Muazu Kawu, Ambassador Fanny Ikhayere Amun (MON), Mr. Isah Ladan Bosso, Barrister Isaac Danladi, Alhaji Balele Kurfi, Mr. Mutiu Adepoju, Mr. Victor Ikpeba, Mr. Garba Lawal and Mr. Haruna Idris (all members), Mr. Bitrus Bewarang (NFF Technical Director) and Dr. Robinson Okosun (Assistant Director, Technical). Mr. Chidi Ofo Okenwa (vice chairman) sent apology for his absence.

At its meeting, the committee highly commended the immediate past membership, headed by Barrister Chris Green, praised the Super Eagles’ technical crew for qualifying Nigeria to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and recommended to the Executive Committee a renewal of the contracts of the Gernot Rohr –led Eagles’ technical crew.