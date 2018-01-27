NFF mourns former Board Member, Deji Tinubu

The Nigeria Football Federation and the entire Nigerian Football family are in utter shock over the death on Thursday evening of former NFF Board Member and immediate past Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Honourable Ayodeji Tinubu.

Tinubu reportedly slumped during a novelty match as part of activities at a retreat involving officials of the Lagos State Government in Epe, and was later confirmed dead at the General Hospital in the same town.

“The death of Ayodeji Tinubu came as a rude shock. It was like a knife through the heart. The NFF and the Nigerian Football family have lost a great member, friend and supporter.

“As Special Assistant (Sports) to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, he helped to actualize the hosting of the 2nd CAF Beach Soccer Cup of Nations in Lagos State in December 2016. He had also been in the forefront of other projects in which Lagos State was partnering the NFF before he was posted from Sports to become the Governor’s SA on Commerce earlier this month,” Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, NFF 1st Vice President, who co-chaired the Beach Soccer AFCON organizing committee with Tinubu, said on Friday.

Ayodeji Tinubu served as Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, before winning election to become a Member of the NFF Executive Committee in 2010. He served as Chairman of the Marketing and Sponsorship Committee under the Aminu Maigari administration of 2010-2014.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick was in grief: “Earlier this month, we were all together in Accra, Ghana for the AITEO-CAF African Football Awards. He was in the entourage of Governor Ambode, and was his usual lively self.

“In truth, we cannot find the right words to mourn with Governor Ambode and the Lagos State Government. This is heart –rending. However, we find solace in the fact that Ayodeji Tinubu has gone to rest, and that he left giant footprints in the sands of time. We pray that the Almighty God will comfort the entire Lagos State Government structure and grant his widow and the children the fortitude to bear the big loss.”