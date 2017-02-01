NFF rolls out first integrity strategy guideline

The Nigeria Football Federation swung into action on Wednesday by rolling out the first measures aimed at sanitizing the game within the Nigerian territory.

In a nine –point circular issued to all Members of the NFF Board, Chairman of League Management Company, Chairman of National League, Chairman of Women League, Chairman of Nationwide League, Chairman of NFF Referees Committee, Chairman of NFF Match Commissioners Appointment Committee, Football Associations of the 36 States and FCT and All Members of NFF, and signed by the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, the NFF informed that “the Integrity Unit has commenced the implementation of the Strategy Guideline” and has “identified some areas that require immediate attention to avoid all forms of conflict of interest.”

The Strategy Guideline is as follows:

1) It is observed that members of the Match Commissioners Committee do appoint themselves as Match Commissioners in our League Games. This act portends a great danger in terms of transparency and prevention of any possible exploitation. In view of the above, the NFF Match Commissioners Committee shall no longer be allowed to appoint themselves as Match Commissioners in our Leagues.

2) It is observed that members of the Referees Appointment Committee do appoint themselves as Referee Assessors in our League Games. This act portends a great danger in terms of transparency and prevention of any possible exploitation. In view of the above, the NFF Referees Appointment Committee members shall no longer be allowed to appoint themselves as Referee Assessors in our Leagues.

3) Also, we have observed that some Club Officials are currently operating as Match Commissioners in some strata of our Leagues. In view of these reforms, no Club Official should be appointed as a Match Commissioner in any of our Leagues in Nigeria.

4) Also, we advise that no State Football Association Secretary should be appointed as a Club Secretary, considering the fact that the State FA Secretaries in most cases are chief organizers of matches within their territories.

5) State Football Association Chairmen that are appointed as Independent Directors in our Leagues should no longer be appointed as Match Commissioners in our League games.

6) State Football Association Chairmen should not be doubling as Football Club Chairmen, hence all State FA Chairmen that are holding dual offices as Club Chairmen are advised to either relinquish the State FA Chairmanship position or that of Club Chairmanship position within three (3) months from the date of this circular.

7) State FA Chairmen that are also appointed as Members of Football Club Boards are to also decide to either be Club Board Members or State FA Chairmen as they are henceforth not allowed to hold dual position forthwith.

8) All NFF Executive Committee Members, NFF Management and Staff, State Football Association Chairmen and their respective Board Members, Club Chairmen and Officials, Coaches and all other Football Officials are hereby directed to desist from acting as Intermediaries (Agents/Managers) to players forthwith.

9) The General Secretary stated that any official that fails to observe the above shall be summoned before the Ethics Committee of NFF for breach of the FIFA Code of Ethics and the NFF Integrity Initiative Strategy Guideline.