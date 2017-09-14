Niger Delta group to speed up take off of maritime university, other projects

A Niger Delta group, the Warri Ijaw Peace Monitoring Group (WIPMG) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate the take of the Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Gbaramatu, the Gbaramatu Dep Sea Port and the Ogidigben Gas City projects in order to reduce the poverty in the Niger Delta region.

The group in a statement signed by its chairman,Patrick Bigha, said the take off of these projects will not only reuce poverty in the region but will also add value to the lives of Nigerians particularly now that Nigeria has officially exited recession.

“As regards the Nigerian Maritime University, it is one good thing that has happened to the people of the region as it will go a long way to address the low standard of education of the average coastal dweller in the region. Going by the common saying that, knowledge is power, the University will empower the people to be self-reliance and seek alternative means of livelihood as the current occupational means of fishing and farming has been destroyed by crude oil exploration and exploitation activities in the last five decades,” Bigha noted in the statement said.

He said the same goodwill will be experienced in the Escravos Export Processing Zone (EPZ), which has the Gbaramatu Deep-sea Port and the Ogidigben Gas City. He said the socio-economic value of the project cannot be over emphasized as the immediate and long term benefits are enormous. He noted that there will be sustainable peace and development in the region and in Nigeria generally as so many skilled and unskilled labourers will be engaged in the project.

“Over 150,000 men and women will be engaged at the construction level alone. Only this project can even address the precarious unemployment situation in the country. Then when the project is completed, about 500,000 direct and indirect staff will be engaged. There will be unprecedented industrial revolution in Nigeria. In fact, the present administration cannot afford to undermine this project as it will speedily nip the current economic hardship of Nigerians in the bud,” Bigha said.