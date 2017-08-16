Nigeria Customs intercepts university bus conveying Indian hemp

A bus belonging to the Federal University of Agriculture, FUNNAB, Abeokuta has been intercepted and the driver arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Customs for conveying Indian hemp through a border town in Ogun State.

The Comptroller of the Service, Ogun State Command, Sani Madugu, made this known on Tuesday at a press conference held at command’s headquarters in Abeokuta.

He said the patrol team of Customs intercepted the vehicle and apprehended the driver of the coaster bus with registration number FUNNAB 50 B-100 FG, alongside 211 parcels of cannabis which was made to fit Bible size.

Mr. Madugu, accompanied by the commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, of the state, Bala Fagge, said the suspect, Abolade Bolaji, was caught in Imeko border town, while conveying the illegal drugs into the country.

The Customs boss said the suspect had concealed the parceled cannabis under bags of rice he was transporting.

He added that after a search by the Customs off‎icials, the Indian hemp, neatly wrapped, were discovered.

At the press briefing, the Customs authorities handed over the suspect and exhibits to the NDLEA for further investigation.

Mr. Fagge, while receiving the suspect and exhibits, commended the Customs for the feat.

He said cannabis was now being cultivated in neighbouring countries adding that the haul seized from the suspect weighed 295.4kg.

Meanwhile, the University has said it would not interfere with the ongoing investigation into the matter.

“As a responsible and law-abiding organisation, the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta is committed to upholding all statutory enactments guiding its establishment, subsisting legislation in Ogun State and the nation in general. This uncompromising and non-negotiable stance had always and severally been hammered to bonafide members of staff and students of the University,” the statement read.

It said the school would also carry out an independent investigation.

“Already, the University has put the necessary machinery in place, to carry out proper investigations, to ascertain what actually transpired on the said date on one hand, while law enforcement agents, on the other hand, would be allowed and supported to perform their statutory duties in the overall interest of all citizens,’’ the statement said.

SOURCE: Premium Times