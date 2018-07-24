Nigeria escapes FIFA hammer as DSS ejects Giwa from NFF secretariat

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have ejected Chris Giwa from the secretariat of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Giwa and the staff who occupied the NFF secretariat on July 2 have been asked to immediately vacate the premises.

FIFA, football governing body, had threatened to ban Nigeria if the situation was not resolved and Amaju Pinnick not reinstated as NFF president.

The DSS operatives, who carried out the ejection exercise on Monday, said they were working on instructions from above.

A few hours after the exercise, Muhammed Sanusi, secretary-general of the NFF, was led to his office by the DSS operatives.

Sanusi has since resumed his duties as head of the football federation secretariat in Nigeria.

The president’s office was also cleared in readiness for the resumption of Pinnick who will return to Nigeria on Tuesday.

Pinnick had been away supervising the CAF roundtable symposium on Africa’s performance at the recently-concluded 2018 Russia World Cup.

SOURCE: TheCable