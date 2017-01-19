Nigeria may deploy faulty Alpha jets responsible for killing IDPs to Gambia

There are concerns that the faulty Alpha jets that were responsible for the mistake bombing of innocent IDPs would likely be on duty in the Gambia if the Economic Community of African States (ECOWAS), goes ahead with proposed military action against President Yahya Jammeh who has refused to leave office after being defeated in a presidential election in December 2016.

The Nigerian Times had reported exclusively that the accidental dropping of bombs on an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Rann in Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State, which led to the death of over 50 persons including foreign aid workers, was due principally to defects in the aircraft.

Sources in the Nigerian military informed this paper that the dropping of the bomb on the civilian camp could have been avoided had the Nigeria Air Force phased out the Alpha jet from which the deadly bomb fell.

He said the jet had become obsolete having been phased out by its manufacturers 25 years ago. He said there were operational problems with the jet, chief of which was its inability to properly home in on targets from very long distance. He disclosed that the pilot who flew the mission most likely dropped the bomb from very far up in the altitude and thus could not target properly.

Explaining why the pilot may have flown very high before dropping the bomb, the source said:

“You know the insurgents have in their possession, anti-aircraft weapons with which they can take down a plane from the sky. In order to avoid being shot down, our pilots usually fly at very high altitudes to carry out sorties. At that level with the haze and poor navigational equipment, it is very difficult to hit target.”

Shedding light on why the Air Force continued using the aircraft despite its many shortcomings, he explained that it had no option as the plane; defective as it may appear, remained the best the service had.

“We really do not have an option. We have long sought alternatives but have always run into a brick wall. Recently, we tried acquiring the A-29 Super Tucano Light Attack Aircraft from Brazil but we were frustrated by the American government, which blocked the transaction on the grounds that the Nigerian military was engaged in gross violations of human rights under this government.

The same thing happened when we tried to purchase the Chinook Helicopter during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan,” the source said.

On Wednesday, Nigerian Air Force top brass led by its chief, Sadiq Abubakar, converged on Kainji, Niger State, where the Air Force boss briefed men selected for duty in the Gambia.

The air force announced on Wednesday that it had deployed 200 men and fighter jets in Senegal to “forestall hostilities and breakdown of law and order ” in The Gambia, a neighbouring state.

“The Nigerian air force (NAF) has deployed to Senegal as part of Nigerian contingent of Economic Community of West African States military intervention in Gambia (ECOMIG) – a standby force tasked by ECOWAS heads of state to enforce the December 1, 2016 election mandate in the The Gambia,” it said in a statement issued by Ayodele Famuyiwa, its spokesman.

“The NAF today moved a contingent of 200 men and air assets comprising fighter jets, transport aircraft, light utility helicopter as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft to Dakar from where it is expected to operate into Gambia. The deployment is also to forestall hostilities or breakdown of law and order that may result from the current political impasse in The Gambia.

“Addressing the contingent before departure, the chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar urged the troops to maintain discipline and be professional in their conduct. Reminding them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria, the CAS stated that no act of indiscipline by the contingent would be tolerated.”

The contingent, led by Tajudeen Yusuf, an air commodore, was airlifted this morning from 117 Air Combat Training Group Kainji. Other troop-contributing countries include Senegal, Ghana and countries within the sub-region‎.