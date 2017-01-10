Nigerian military assures PINE of support

The Nigerian Armed Forces has reassured the Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative (PCNI), of its unflinching support and collaboration in line with the Committee’s action plan of ensuring a coordinated framework for lasting peace and stability in the North East.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin made this known when the Security and Peace building sub-committee of the PCNI paid him a courtesy visit at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja on Tuesday.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Bashir Saidu, the CDS expressed the readiness of the military to collaborate with the PCNI in every area that would obliterate the suffering of the displaced persons and the speedy rebuilding of the damaged infrastructure.

Elated by the quality of the committee’s membership, the CDS said “all that is needed is a close collaboration between the military on one side and the committee on the other side until the war against insurgency is brought to a successful conclusion”.

He added that the military is ready to assist the peace building process urging the chairman to remain in close contact with the military for continuous synergy.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman of the Committee and leader of the delegation, Alhaji Tumsa while applauding the military on behalf of the Chairman of PCNI, Gen TY Danjuma (rtd) for routing the remnants of Boko Haram terrorist in Sambisa forest. He expressed delight in the capabilities and resilience of the Nigerian Armed Forces at bringing peace back to the North East.

He said the visit was to acquaint the CDS on the PCNI’s mandate and its operational plans. Alhaji Tumsa briefed the CDS about the committee’s new initiative of a working plan by all stakeholders in the peace building process and the rebuilding of the North East region.