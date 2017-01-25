Nigerians have opened a ledger for thieves in power, Melaye tells Senators

Dino Melaye, a senator from Kogi west, has urged the senate to double its effort in exposing corruption because Nigerians are watching.

Raising a point of order on alleged contract infraction by the ministry of power, works and housing at the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday, Melaye said Nigerians had opened a ledger for thieves in power.

“I draw the attention of the country to some infraction and corruption between the ministry of power and the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP),” he said.

He alleged that the ministry and the BPP had colluded in ‎inflating the cost of contracts for the rehabilitation and construction of bridges and roads across the country.

“Nigerians are watching; they have opened a ledger for thieves in power, and who are still in power,” he said.

He thereafter prayed the senate to give him the carte blanche to bring a motion on the issue to the chamber on Thursday.

The senate subsequently granted his request.

