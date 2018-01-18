NNPC Alerts on Fake NETCO Recruitment Advert

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disowned trending adverts in some social media platforms seeking for applications to fill phantom positions in the Engineering Department of the National Engineering and Technical Company, NETCO, an upstream subsidiary of the corporation.

The NNPC, in a statement, said that neither the corporation nor NETCO was responsible for the said advert while calling on members of the public to be wary of the activities of scammers as the corporation was currently not recruiting. NNPC stressed that anyone who entertains such invitations does so at his or her own risk.

The corporation advised anyone contacted for the purpose of the fake recruitment to report such invitations to relevant law enforcement agencies, adding that the NNPC would continue to interface with law enforcement agency to bring the scammers to book.