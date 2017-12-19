NNPC Assures of petroleum products supply nationwide

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured motorists and other petroleum products consumers not to engage in panic buying.

The corporation said relevant government agencies are in consultation with industry unions to arrive at an amicable resolution of issues over which there are threats of industrial action.

It warned marketers not to hoard products as law enforcement agencies, working with industry regulators, have been detailed to take appropriate measures against any defaulter. It added that there are enough petroleum products to keep the nation wet.