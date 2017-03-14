NNPC clarifies subsidiary spending on staff transfer

National Petroleum Investment and Management Services, NAPIMS, a Corporate Services Unit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, did not spend $9million on staff transfer alone, neither did it commit $2million to vehicles maintenance only, The NNPC has stated.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, said the $9million reported to have been spent on staff transfers alone during a submission on NAPIMS’s 2016 budget performance to Senate Committee on Petroleum, Upstream, actually consisted of appropriated items on pension fund, retirement benefit and staff transfers/redeployment.

The statement noted that the $2million purportedly spent on vehicles maintenance, comprised budget items which included light vehicles Maintenance (3rd Parties and In-House); Light Motor Vehicle for Operation – Fueling; and Heavy Motor Vehicle Maintenance (3rd Parties and In-House).

The NNPC also clarified that it was erroneous to say that NAPIMS’s General Manager, Joint Venture Oil Operations, Mrs. Catherine Iheme, made the presentation to the Senate Committee as contained in some media reports of the event, as she was indeed absent at the Senate Hearing.

“For the avoidance of doubt, NAPIMS, as a Corporate Services Unit of NNPC, maintains the Corporation’s core values of integrity, transparency and accountability, with all its activities directed at adding value to the hydrocarbon resources of the country for the benefit of all Nigerians and other stakeholders in the Industry,” the statement said.