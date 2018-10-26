NNPC dismisses reports of cash gift to Buhari’s campaign as “Political Hallucination”

The Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Friday distanced its Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, from an alleged cash transfer to the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization for the purpose of funding the media/publicity leg of the exercise.

The NNPC in a statement by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamdu, described the allegation as a politically induced hallucination, which has found accommodation in the subconscious of some mischievous political actors intent on dragging the corporation and its GMD into the arena of partisan political tussle.

The corporation said the allegation was not only false but runs against the prevailing gale of transparency and accountability pervading the operations of the NNPC since the advent of the current administration.

‘’With no regard for the cherished investigative reporting ethos of balance and confirmation of a story, the allegation, without doubt, come across as a kindergarten execution of an ill thought political brinksmanship,’’ the corporation said.

The NNPC called on all well-meaning members of the public and oil and gas industry stakeholders to disregard the report noting that the Management of the NNPC under Dr. Baru is focused on delivering the aspiration of Mr. President for the petroleum industry.