No rift with Attorney General of Federation-EFCC

Barely forty hours after the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of breaching Nigerian law over high profile cases it has been handling, the anti-graft agency has stated that contrary to reports in the media, there is no rift between it and the office of the AGF.

The AGF’s office had on Tuesday written EFFC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu requesting the commission to comply with regulation regarding prosecution of serious cases.

In the main, the AGF in the letter, accused the EFCC of flouting section 10(1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Enforcement) Regulations 2010. The regulation makes it mandatory for the anti-graft agency to forward the outcome of investigations along with its recommendations to the AGF in cases or complaints that are “serious or complex”.

According to the regulation, a case is deemed “serious or complex” if it has significant international dimension, involves money or assets of a value exceeding N50 million or requires specialised knowledge of financial, commercial, fiscal or regulatory matters such as the operations of the markets, banking systems, trusts or tax regimes.

It is also considered serious if it involves allegations of fraudulent activities against numerous victims, involves a significant loss of money by a ministry or department or public body, is likely to be of widespread public concern or involves an alleged misconduct which amounts to economic sabotage.

Two days after receipt of this letter and after a series of reports to this effect had appeared in the media, the EFCC is denying any strain in its relations with the office of the AGF. Its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement on Thursday, dismissed insinuations of any frosty relationship with the AGF.

In the statement titled, ‘No Conflict with AGF’, the EFCC insisting it has always complied with the law, blamed some “unscrupulous persons” for pushing the “false narrative” that conflict existed between it and the office of the AGF.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wishes to categorically state that it is compliant with all provisions of law and has no intention to stoke a misunderstanding over requests from the office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

“Furthermore, the Commission’s mandate, operational philosophy and the conduct and pronouncements of its officials do not countenance any activity on the fringes of the law. It is therefore untenable for there to be any suggestion that the EFCC or the Commission’s principal officials are either in conflict with or readying for a “showdown” with the AGF or other officials of government,” the statement said.

The anti-graft agency said any such “conflicts” being paraded in the media existed only in the apparently fertile imaginations of “corrupt elements angling to knock heads together in furtherance of their own pro-corruption agenda”.

It said the brouhaha raised in recent days over a non-existent conflict between the EFCC and the office of the AGF only go to underline the fact that corruption can and is fighting back in a variety of ways.

“The Commission wishes to underscore that the EFCC is a creation of statute and is operations and officials being as they are, guided by the firm, unambiguous provisions of those laws and regulations, are not and can never be in contravention of the law or opposition to constituted authority,” the statement said.