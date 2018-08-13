No sign National Assembly will reconvene Tuesday — Rep

Barely a day to the supposed resumption of the National Assembly to attend to crucial matters awaiting their attention, controversies have surrounded the possibility of the lawmakers reconvening.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, had stated that the National Assembly will reconvene on Tuesday to consider matters of public interest.

The lawmakers are expected to consider supplementary budget, as well as approval of funds for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enable it prepare for the elections.

But less than 24 hours to the date announced by the deputy speaker, there are still uncertainties whether the parliament will reconvene as announced or not.

Turaki Hassan, the spokesperson of the House of Representatives speaker told PREMIUM TIMES that for the National Assembly to resume/reconvene (as the case may be) there ought to be an announcement from the clerk.

“As I speak to you, there is no communication for now,” he said

He doubted if the parliament will be able to sit on Tuesday, saying that would only happen if the clerk makes an announcement by the end of Monday.

A member of the House of Representatives, Ossai Nicholas (Delta, PDP), when contacted denied knowledge of the House reconvening on Tuesday.

He said when such an action will be taken, leaders of political parties must be consulted.

“In line with our rules in the House, if they are to cut short our break for us to reconvene, there are laid down procedures for that,” he said.

“Leaders of political parties have to be consulted and my leader has not told me anything like that.”

He said he got to hear about the deputy speaker’s announcement on the pages of newspapers and since the speaker is still available, he won’t honour any communication from anyone else.

“For now, I’m still enjoying my holiday” Mr. Ossai added.

The spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Abdulrazak Namdas, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his phone.

Senate president Bukola Saraki’s spokesperson, Yusuph Olaniyonu, also did not respond to enquiries by PREMIUM TIMES.