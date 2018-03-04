Nollywood star, Kenneth Okonkwo, joins Enugu Governorship race

Kenneth Okonkwo, one of the pacesetters in the Nollywood industry has declared his intention to contest the 2019 governorship election in Enugu State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party in the country.

Okonkwo made his declaration at an enlarged Enugu State APC State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting on Saturday.

During the meeting, the SEC passed a vote of confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari and the State Chairman of the party, Mr. Ben Nwoye.

Addressing the enlarged SEC, Okonkwo said his candidature emanated from his people at home in Nsukka who were yet to benefit any legacy project from their kinsman, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, after almost four years in office.

Okonkwo, who came to limelight after starring as “Andy Okeke” in Igbo thriller film “Living in Bondage” in 1992/93, said since the incumbent Governor stayed for years without executing any legacy project at Nsukka, it became incumbent on him to hearken to the call of his people and contest for the governorship seat.

He assured that in the spirit of triangular equilibrium, which guarantees equity in the state, if given the mandate, he would stay one term of four years, to complete the eight years of Nsukka zone under Enugu North senatorial district.

“When I wanted to go into acting in the early nineties, some people came to me and asked me why I wanted to go into acting which was not paying with my sound educational background and certificate. I went into acting and it turned around. I will do the same thing in Enugu if elected Governor” Okonkwo said.

He used the opportunity to call on Ndigbo to support President Buhari for second tenure in 2019, to ensure that the country produces a President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

He said if Ndigbo had supported Buhari in 2003, they would have been President today.

Okonkwo regretted that in spite of the support Ndigbo gave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for 16 years, they were not considered fit for the presidency.

“There is no alternative for Buhari. We will support Buhari for all his achievements in the war against corruption and insecurity. Any other person we support will stay for eight years and that means we will remain in the wilderness” he said.

Earlier, Ben Nwoye, the APC State Chairman announced the guidelines of the party for the primary elections for the governorship, House of Assembly and National Assembly elections.

According to Nwoye, sale of forms will start on Monday, 20th August and stop on Friday, 31st August, 2018.

Nwoye said screening of aspirants will hold from Saturday, September 1st and end on Friday, September 7th, 2018, while appeal for results of screening for House of Assembly holds from Saturday, September 8 to September 12 and Primary, House of Assembly, September 15. House of Representatives Primary will hold on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 and Senate, Friday, September 20.

Notable among those who witnessed his declaration include the immediate past Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu and a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT), Victoria Chukwuani Esq., Luke Mammel, Okechukwu Ezea, the Secretary, Robert Eze, Publicity Secretary, Kate Ofor and other members of the State Working Committee.

