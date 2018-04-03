Northern inter-religious group scores Buhari, Army high on security

A group of northern preachers cutting across all religious and ethnic affilaitions under the auspicies of Northern Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace, NIFROP have scored the Muhammadu Buhari led administration high on the handling of security situations in the country.

The group said the President and the Nigerian Army have demonstrated in clear terms that there would be no compromise or favoritism on the handling of sensitive secuirty situations in the country irrespective of pressure by some highly placed individuals to the contrary.

NIFROP said it has become expedient to correct insinuations in the polity by agents of darkness purportedly that the military have shown biases in the discharge of its duties and responsibilities across the country however insisted that such is miles away from the truth but a deliberate smear campaign to taint President Buhari being the first to pick a Christian cleric at two consective time as his Vice President in Nigeria.



The National Coordinator, Bishop Gabriel Obubah who addressed newsmen on behalf of his colleagues said the truth that Nigerians must know is that without the military, some of these agents would have over ran the country because of their evil ethnic agenda which they hide under the guise of religion.

He particularly praised the Nigerian Army and its personnel for the courageous decisions and sacrifices that it has continued to make in order to defend the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its people.

According to the group, President Buhari remains a good man who means well for the country and his careful handling of securty situatiosn has helped in no doubt to secure the country and avoid the unwanton killing of persons across the country.

He said “Prophets of doom had once concluded that the end has come for Nigeria on the strength of the satanic activities of Boko Haram but our Almighty God saw to it that the terror group is but a distraction that has almost been completely conquered and we are emerging stronger.

“Once the right political will was marshaled by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army has been able to decimate the terrorists to the point that those that continue to affiliate with Boko Haram are officially endangered species in today’s Nigeria.

“Because evil ones are always out on the prowl to devour the innocent, it is no surprise that what the followers of the devil have failed to achieve through Boko Haram they now want to achieve under the label of “armed herdsmen”.

“The patterns are eerily similar; the so called herdsmen operate with almost an aura of invincibility as Boko Haram once was before its political dimension was divinely exposed to herald its decline and impending end. Instances have also been reported where criminals copy the modus operandi of the so called killer herdsmen to hide their own identities.

“This is why we at the Northern Inter-Faith Religious Organisation for Peace are alarmed that the issue of national security is being politicized and even being exploited by those seeking relevance. Such people have in recent weeks been giving religious and ethnic coloration to unfortunate attacks in certain parts of the country. Even more worrisome are those asking Nigerians to take up arms and resort to self help without fully defining who the enemy is.

“Our organization, in the strongest terms possible, condemn the call by a former Minister of Defence, retired Lieutenant General TY Danjuma, for triggering the call for people to take up arms against one another and by implication against the state. For someone that once held the position of Minister of Defence in a multicultural and polytheistic nation like Nigeria, Danjuma knows that his call is for anarchy. Had someone else made such call, Danjuma should have queried the belief system of such a person.

“We decry the situation where certain elements lay claim to Christianity to order adherents to go on killing sprees against persons of other faiths. Those making such calls definitely practice other religious belief and not Christianity because the Bible as every religion frowns at wanton taking of life as being advocated by some heretics.

Our charge to Nigerians is to beware since false doctrines would multiply at times like these while national security concerns would be exploited by the unscrupulous.

“The Northern Inter-Faith Religious Organisation for Peace salutes the President Buhari led administration on its efforts on security, without which the peddlers of discord would have succeeded in their bid to destabilize our dear nation. We hail the efforts of the Nigerian Army, in particular, for protecting the lives of all citizens without consideration for ethnic or religious affiliation. It is the Nigerian Army that has stood against wanton destruction of lives and properties by people who are diabolically possessed to the point of desperately being in a hurry to lead an ethic war in the country.

“The Exercise Ayem Akapatuma and other operations by the Nigerian Army in the country are testimony to this very high commitment to peace and security in the country. We cannot but to laud these selfless men and women doing us proud while keeping the country and its sovereignty from the reach of the enemies.

We call on Nigerians of all faiths to fervently pray against the evil men in our midst. They should plead God to frustrate the attempts to flood and taint the land with blood as a gimmick ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“The clerics in the land should convene sessions to discuss the position of the sacred testaments on the dangerous calls beings passed off as doctrines. We must also collectively pray for redemption for those calling for anarchy in the Land while begging God to free them from the demons of bloodlust.

“Patriotic citizens should also endeavor to pray for Mr. President, the Nigerian Army and its leadership so that the lies of the devil will not have the space to take on form as being articulated by enemies of Nigeria.

As a first step toward these spiritual interventions, the Northern Inter-Faith Religious Organisation for Peace, would this week march to the Presidential Villa to present our position on the security situation in the country to Mr. President while distancing our members and the entire Christendom from the lies that a particular faith is under threat to justify their members killing other fellow citizens.

“We testify to a truth that we know. The fight in the country is between the forces of good and the forces of evil; and the strategy of the evil one to manifest as the righteous in order to snare the unwary. The war rages on between the forces of darkness and the key national institutions that have refused to serve evil. Such institutions have been penciled down for blackmail that will only get worse as the evil ones become more desperate.

“Nigerians are invited to stand in the light and be counted among those that helped defeat evil. They should reject all the false prophets calling people to bear arms against fellow humans, peace and unity remain our goal as a nation”he said.