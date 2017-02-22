Obanikoro files N100m suit against EFCC

Musiliu Obanikoro, a former minister of state for defence, has sued the EFCC for the seizure of his property.

He filed the suit on Wednesday at the federal high court in Lagos.

Obanikoro and his family are suing the commission, seeking court’s declaration that the forceful seizure of their personal effects constitutes a gross violation of their rights.

The applicants include Moroophat, Obanikoro’s wife, his sons Gbolahon, Babajide and his wife Fati.

The applicants are praying the court for an order, setting aside the forceful detention of their properties on June 14, 2016.

They are demanding an “unreserved public apology”, as well as N100 million as general damages against the commission.

The applicants are also seeking an order restraining the EFCC from arresting, detaining or harassing them or entering their premises again to seize their property.

The EFCC had said Obanikoro received suspicious payments from the office of the national security adviser (ONSA) through companies linked to Obanikoro’s family.

The commission said about one million dollars was transferred from ONSA to Mob Integrated Services on March 18, 2015.

But, the family, though Lawal Pedro (SAN), their lawyer, said the documents and property seized by the EFCC had nothing to do with ONSA.

They claimed that the commission violated regulation 13 of the EFCC enforcement regulation 2010 ,which provides that it shall “apply and obtain” a court order to enter and search any premises.

But the commission told court to dismiss the suit, insisting that it acted in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Abdulazeez Anka of the federal high court in Lagos, has fixed March 28 for ruling.

SOURCE: The Cable