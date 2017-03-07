Obasanjo forced govs to donate to library project – Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of compelling governors under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party to donate N10m each in 2005 to his library project.

Describing this as the greatest fraud, the governor asked the former president to return his donation as a matter of urgency with interest.

Fayose, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Monday at the opening session of the PDP Southwest stakeholders’ meeting, advised former President Obasanjo to stop seeing himself as a saint.

“We were compelled to make the donation as PDP governors in 2005 and now I need the return of my money with interest,” he said.