Obasanjo is worse than Abacha, says Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo is a worse dictator than Sani Abacha, ex-military head of state.

Oshiomhole said this in reaction to the comment of Obasanjo that President Muhammadu Buhari is returning the country to the era of Abacha when state institutions were used to fight perceived enemies of the government.

“Today, another Abacha Era is here. The security institutions are being misused to fight all critics and opponents of Buhari and to derail our fledgling democracy,” Obasanjo had said in reaction to the suspension of Walter Onnoghen, former chief justice of Nigeria.

But when he featured on a Channels Television programme, Oshiomhole disagreed that the country is drifting into a dictatorial state.

“Let’s face it, Obasanjo can’t look me in the eyes and say those things. He is a worse dictator, he was worse than Abacha,” Oshiomhole said.

“How many people disappeared under Abacha’s watch compared to the number of Nigerians that disappeared under Obasanjo’s watch including his own attorney general who didn’t get justice. He is not a fit and proper person.

“Don’t talk about Obasanjo, let’s face it. The problem I have is that in Nigeria, Obasanjo seems to have his cake and have it. He cannot talk about morality. Nigeria’s democracy cannot be stable if the rules are only made for the poor.”

SOURCE: TheCable