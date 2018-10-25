Obaseki mobilises stakeholders in environment sector, assures on policy to address climate change, flooding

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said that the state government is committed to harmonizing environmental policies in the state to restore the state’s forest zones, combat climate change and curb practices that lead to environmental disasters such as flooding.

He said this much will form the rallying point for stakeholders in the environment sector, when they converge for the 2018 Alaghodaro Summit, which is focused on Edo people, and how policies and reforms are taking shape to make life better.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the governor said his administration is mobilizing stakeholders in the environment sector, including the United Nations Industrial Organisation (UNIDO), which is putting finishing touches to the state’s Environment Policy; business operators in the environment sector; authorities of forest reserves in the state as well as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) focused on the environment for the summit.

According to him, “The 2018 Alaghodaro Summit is a platform to engage with the people and showcase all the far-reaching reforms and policies we are implementing and designing to place them at the centre of development.

“In the last couple of months, we have been working to bring sanity to the sector through the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability. We are as concerned about the environment as we are about people’s lives and their wellbeing. This is why we have come hard on unscrupulous businessmen who violate extant laws and policies on the environment in exchange for pecuniary gains in their operations.”

He added, “The state has been hard-hit by floods in the last few weeks. The summit presents a platform to tackle some of the perennial challenges that lead to flooding and to agree on mutually beneficial action plans to assuage them. We are also keen on policies to push back the adverse effects of climate change.”

The 2018 Alaghodaro Summit is to mark the second year anniversary of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration in the state and will showcase the governor’s commitment to the people, including reforms, programmes and policies to make life easier.