Obaseki wishes Yusuf Buhari speedy recovery, says Edo people stand with first family

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his wish for the speedy recovery of Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was involved in a bike accident in Abuja.

Obaseki said Edo people are with Nigeria’s first family in their trying times and urged Nigerians to support the president and his family in prayers as “God is the one that perfects healing while doctors administer treatment.”

According to reports, Yusuf is in a stable condition after undergoing surgery in a clinic in Abuja.

He broke a limb and sustained a head injury, the report said.