Obey court order releasing Aiteo boss’ properties, Frank urges UK

Following the Federal High Court judgement which directed the immediate release of two properties located in the United Kingdom belonging to African billionaire businessman and Aiteo boss Benedict Peters, the UK government has been urged to comply with the directive.

The said properties have been the subject of an Interim Forfeiture Order obtained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2016, allegedly in the course of its investigation of allegations of corruption against the former Petroleum Minister, Mrs Dieziani Alison-Madueke.

But in its judgement on Friday, 6 July 2018, the judge, Justice Nyako directed that those properties could not continue to be restrained by the order EFCC had obtained and directed that the properties be released to Mr. Peters immediately.

Reacting to the judgement on Saturday, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, said it is a good thing for Nigeria even as the judiciary continue to live to expectation against all odds.

According to Frank, it has now become clear that most of the corruption cases pursued by this government is solely aimed at persecuting businessmen and innocent Nigerians. In a bit to achieve media trial and conviction by all means, the government of the day hurriedly goes to court without exercising due diligence. Thereby recording loss of cases as we have seen in the last three years by our prosecuting agencies.

He said: “I am elated by the decision of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday the 6th of July, 2018 where the court directed the immediate release of two properties located in the United Kingdom belonging to Aiteo boss Benedict Peters.

“This is certainly a victory for Mr Benedict Peters and every Nigerian as our judiciary continue to live to expectation against all odds.”

While congratulating Mr. Peters for his victory, Frank said: “I hereby use this medium to call on the government of the United Kingdom to comply with the judgement.”