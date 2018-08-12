Obiano’s aide found dead in his room

Randy Chima, an aide of Willy Obiano, governor of Anambra state, has been found dead inside his room at his Nwakpodulu Avenue home in Awka, the state capital.

Chima served as senior special assistant to the governor on audio-visual production.

His neighbours were said to have gone to his house during the weekend but did not have access to him.

After several knock on the door, they eventually forced it open and found his lifeless body on the bed.

Police detectives attached the B Division reportedly visited the scene, photographed the victim and took him to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

Haruna Mohammed, spokesman of the Anambra state police command, said a friend of the deceased reported the incident to B division of the police in Awka.

Mohammed said the deceased was said to have slept the previous night and did not open his door the next day.

He said the corpse had been deposited at a morgue for autopsy, adding that “No marks of violence and no foul play suspected at the moment”.

The police spokesman said investigation was ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the death.